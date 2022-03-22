12,910 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,910 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 51,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,111 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,073 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,567,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VMW traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,068. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.86. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research decreased their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

