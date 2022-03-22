USDJ 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.55 or 0.07014132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,573.85 or 1.00088446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042412 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

