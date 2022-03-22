Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) were down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 3,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 181,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

