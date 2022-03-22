BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.16

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.