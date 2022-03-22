Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.40. 248,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

