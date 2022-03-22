Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Price Target at GBX 1,902.64

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,902.64 ($25.05).

TPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.71) to GBX 1,961 ($25.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.19) to GBX 2,020 ($26.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.34) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,347.50 ($17.74). The company had a trading volume of 651,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,200. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,222 ($16.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.22). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,424.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,541.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.77) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($39,855.16).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

