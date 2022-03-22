Emercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.42 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $12,273.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,900,260 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

