Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 10,263 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.34. 144,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,948. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

