Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 1,220 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.03. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

