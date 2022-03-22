Wayne S. Hill Sells 2,500 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at C$2,377,700.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 61,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$89.44 and a 1-year high of C$119.88. The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 29.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.70.

About Toromont Industries (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

