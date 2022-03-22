J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kroger by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 40.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Kroger by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 130,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,078,029. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

