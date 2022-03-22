iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,106 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,251% compared to the average volume of 526 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. 1,528,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,937. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

