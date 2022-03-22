Darling Ingredients Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 593% compared to the average daily volume of 658 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,437. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

