Jacobs & Co. CA Has $21.97 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Visa by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.23. The stock had a trading volume of 96,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $415.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.51 and a 200 day moving average of $216.47.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

