SAFE DEAL One Day Volume Reaches $226,373.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.21 million and $226,373.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.33 or 0.07036337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,572.63 or 1.00007426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042645 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,773,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,359,438 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

