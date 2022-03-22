Comparing Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enviro Technologies U.S. and SCVX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and SCVX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 5.91 -$1.03 million ($0.19) -0.45 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Enviro Technologies U.S. has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Risk & Volatility

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. beats SCVX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

