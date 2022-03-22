Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.81 and the highest is $2.89. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $12.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.23.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,079. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.68 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $264.74 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.