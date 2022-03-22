Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.
AEM stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 254,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
