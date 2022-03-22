Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

AEM stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 254,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

