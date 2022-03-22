J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 2,373 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,917 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,470. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.68. 61,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

