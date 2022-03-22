Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Price Target to C$7.50

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.13% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE WBR traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056. Waterloo Brewing has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.51 million and a PE ratio of 37.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.96.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

