Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Price Target to C$7.50

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.13% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE WBR traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056. Waterloo Brewing has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.51 million and a PE ratio of 37.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.96.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.