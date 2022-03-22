J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $295,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,149,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.74. 125,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

