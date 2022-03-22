DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) PT Lowered to GBX 7,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,349 ($109.91) to GBX 7,000 ($92.15) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,700 ($101.37) to GBX 7,900 ($104.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

DCCPY stock remained flat at $$41.50 on Tuesday. DCC has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

