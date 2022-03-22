Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.92.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.83. 113,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,771. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.35.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.