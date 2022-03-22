Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MRVL traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

