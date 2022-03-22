WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086.17 ($27.46).

SMWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.70) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.92) to GBX 1,737 ($22.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.65) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,399.68).

Shares of LON:SMWH traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,467 ($19.31). 261,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,405. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,572.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,558.66. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.43).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

