Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $3.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 984,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,336,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.