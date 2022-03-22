Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Up 18.7% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $162,385.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $135.45 or 0.00317988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007401 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00114797 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

