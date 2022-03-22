Grin (GRIN) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,569.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.04 or 0.07054444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00288555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00898578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00099624 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.18 or 0.00463186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00416485 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

