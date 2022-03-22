Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.03

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 135514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.54 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 97,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,964,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,094,080. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,243.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.