Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.02. 12,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 357,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

