Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.26. Agora shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 31,369 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on API shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Agora by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 564,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,315,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

