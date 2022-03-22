Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Trading Down 3.5%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 11,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 747,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.517 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,994 shares of company stock worth $380,565 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 487,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

