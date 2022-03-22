J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,029. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.21 and its 200-day moving average is $381.19.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

