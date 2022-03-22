Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.51 and a 200 day moving average of $216.47. The company has a market cap of $418.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.