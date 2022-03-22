Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Price Target Increased to C$1.15 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 137.31% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTC:PMKRF remained flat at $C$0.48 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312 shares.

About Playmaker Capital

Playmaker Capital Inc engages in building a game-changing ecosystem that sits at the nexus of sports, media, gaming, and technology. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

