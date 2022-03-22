J2 Capital Management Inc Takes $911,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 114,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 121,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 356.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.