J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 85,743 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period.

Shares of PTMC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. 25,183 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

