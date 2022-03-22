Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives $22.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($23.08) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($24.73) to €22.60 ($24.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

ELEZY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 36,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,217. Endesa has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2009 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

