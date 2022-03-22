Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives $22.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($23.08) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($24.73) to €22.60 ($24.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
ELEZY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 36,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,217. Endesa has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68.
Endesa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.
