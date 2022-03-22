Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 189,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,442. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439,790 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

