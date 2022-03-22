Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $401.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $401.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.88 million and the highest is $401.20 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $389.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million.

TAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

TAST stock remained flat at $$2.38 on Friday. 4,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,532. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

