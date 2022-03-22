Compound Market Cap Reaches $778.23 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $778.23 million and $81.44 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $117.06 or 0.00274816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,648,161 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

