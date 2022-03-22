J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, hitting $355.30. 3,681,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

