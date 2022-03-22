Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $220,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,371 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. 60,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

