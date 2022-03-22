Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 295,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,617,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
Several research firms recently commented on UEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 2.06.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.