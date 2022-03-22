Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 295,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,617,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several research firms recently commented on UEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

