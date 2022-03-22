MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 286,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,084,754 shares.The stock last traded at $70.44 and had previously closed at $68.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

