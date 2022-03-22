Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 9.1%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.85. 580,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,591,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,102 shares of company stock worth $6,164,018 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 73,142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $4,480,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

