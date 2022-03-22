Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up to $17.36

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at €17.36 ($19.08), but opened at €18.21 ($20.01). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €18.02 ($19.80), with a volume of 3,541 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($27.13).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $25,468,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
