Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up to $17.36

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at €17.36 ($19.08), but opened at €18.21 ($20.01). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €18.02 ($19.80), with a volume of 3,541 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($27.13).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $25,468,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.