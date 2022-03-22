Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.38

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 1468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDEN. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.63.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 106,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.