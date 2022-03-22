Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,336,000 after purchasing an additional 225,363 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,532,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,777,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 232,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $17.64. 36,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,778. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

