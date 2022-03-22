MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $18.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,114. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $496.72.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

